Saskatoon garage fire could be arson, investigator says

A Saskatoon fire investigator says a blaze that destroyed a garage in the Kelsey Woodlawn neighbourhood on Tuesday could be arson.

Firefighters were called to the scene just after 6 a.m. on June 6, according to a fire department news release.

Flames could be seen coming from the detached garage when crews arrived, but crews had the fire under control by 6:20 a.m., the release says.

The fire department said they had closed the property for occupancy on Jan. 17, so the house and garage were vacant and secured at the time of the fire.

The investigator says the suspicious fire originated on the outside of the garage along the overhead door, causing an estimated $10,000 in damage.

Saskatoon police will continue the investigation into the potential arson.