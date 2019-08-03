

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatoon Fringe Festival is celebrating three decades of art and theatre this year.

The 10-day festival features live music, theatre and artwork on one of Saskatoon’s most decorated streets. The annual event brings local talent to the stage, along with acts from across the globe to Broadway Avenue.

“I have been at this festival in one way or another for six or seven years doing street shows,” Hoop and Hat performer Chris said.

Some are festival regulars, while others are experiencing it for the first time.

“It’s my first summer in Saskatoon, so I thought I [would] come to check out the Fringe Festival, see what it’s all about down here,” attendee Jeremy Jagodzinski said.

The festival has six different venues. There will be 33 plays, and 231 performances, in its 30th anniversary year.

“We tried to do something special,” Anita Smith, executive director of 25th Street Theatre said. “We did a birthday party on our first night to celebrate the 30 years of Fringing.”

Vendors also have their wares on display for people walking through the area and taking in the unique performances.

The Saskatoon Fringe Festival runs from Aug. 1 to 10.