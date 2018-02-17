An Air Canada Jazz flight from Saskatoon to Calgary made an emergency return to Saskatoon on Saturday.

"Shortly after takeoff from Saskatoon of Air Canada Express flight 8585 (operated by Jazz), flames were reported near the left tail pipe," Teri Udle, a spokesperson for the airline, told CTV News in an email.

The flight crew requested to come back down, and safely landed in Saskatoon.

“The aircraft needed to be fully evacuated on our runway so our emergency response plan was activated,” Stephen Maybury, CEO of Saskatoon Airport Authority said.

The Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Foam Unit was called, where they reported smoke from hot brakes.

A mother from Martensville said Air Canada handled the situation well, but could have had better communication to know what was going on with her 17-year-old son’s flight.

“Air Canada is acting as though it’s a delay,” Christy Zacharias said.

“I just want to know what happened and it would have been really nice for them to acknowledge to their passengers that, ‘Yes there was a problem, but it’s ok.’”

There were no injuries to passengers or crew members, an extra flight was arranged for passengers to get to Calgary about four hours after the original flight took off.

