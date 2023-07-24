Saskatoon Fire Department warns of heat-related dangers

Saskatoon is getting a sizzling hot start to the week and keeping safe in this heat has become a top priority.

Saskatoon’s deputy fire chief of operations and communications says keeping some common items out of the heat could reduce the risk or explosion or fire.

Storing flammable items like gas cans in approved containers is something to consider as well as disposal of cigarettes.

“Things drying out, in terms of brush and wild fires. Obviously be careful with cigarettes around the river bank and anywhere where there could be dried grass and trees,” Rob Hogan told CTV News.

Hogan says they’ve seen an increase in calls about lithium batteries, which are common in electronics like cell phones.

“We’ve had one call where the phone melted quite a bit. The battery was the wrong battery, or defected and they tried to charge it,” Hogan says.

Saskatoon fire crews were called to a phone fire Monday.

“There was a double A sized battery in a person’s pocket and we think there was some friction with some metal in there and it caused it to go into thermal runaway and create a little fire.”

Using proper charging cords and approved batteries for your device is essential to keeping it from catching fire.

With many people trying to get some reprieve from this blast of heat, Hogan also advises residents to be mindful of those who can’t get out or don’t have air conditioning.

“Let’s be looking around at the elderly or vulnerable sector. Is there anyone who we should be aware of that would be affected by the heat,” he said.