SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire Department says it needs a new training facility to maintain the skills needed for modern fire services.

The SFD will seek post-budget approval from the City of Saskatoon for the first phase of the project before the end of the second quarter of 2020, according to a report by Assistant Chief Anthony Tataryn.

"A training facility has been a part of business and future growth planning for over 31 years. The need for a training facility has become more urgent due to the increased complexity of required firefighter skills, regulatory frameworks, and our growing city," he writes.

The department expects adequate cash is available in the Fire Facilities Funding Plan.

Phase 1 includes: finding a location for a live fire training site, land acquisition, site preparation and servicing, movement of office structures and setting up the live fire training area.

An assessment of municipal training facilities in Calgary, Edmonton, Vermillion, Regina, and Red Deer, as well as provincial facilities in Manitoba and British Columbia, found several similar features:

Classroom

Burn tower

Streetscape

Structures for fire science behaviour

Industrial and wildland settings

Technical rescue

Multi-agency preparedness

Phases 2 and 3 will be included and prioritized with the Fire Strategic Facility Master Plan report planned for the end of the year, the report says.

The city’s Standing Policy Committee on Planning, Development and Community Services is expected to discuss the report during its next meeting on Monday.