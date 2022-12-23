Saskatoon fire crews called to apartment fire

Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) was called to an apartment fire Friday.

Crews responded to Maxwell Crescent around 7 a.m., according to a news release from the department.

When they arrived, crews found smoke in the building and determined a suite on the main level was involved in the fire, SFD said.

“Residents self-evacuated the building and were provided a safe warm location,” the news release said.

Fire crews worked to extinguish the kitchen fire.

Ventilation of the building started around 7:25 a.m.

“When the ventilation was complete, an air quality check was conducted and levels were safe to permit residents back to their suites,” the SFD news release said.

There were no injuries reported, SFD said, and the cause of the fire is not known at this time.