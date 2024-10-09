Saskatoon fatal scooter accident site to be closed for investigation

A busy stretch of road, the site of a fatal crash earlier this year, will be closed for a couple of hours on Thursday morning.

Saskatoon police plan to conduct a collision analysis along Warman Road Northbound from 33rd Street to Circle Drive starting at 4 a.m.

On June 22, a 25-year-old man riding an electric scooter was hit by a vehicle. He later died of his injuries.

Police said the 38-year-old driver fled the scene.

Wade Scott Chaboyer is charged with impaired driving causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Police say investigators plan to be at the scene for two hours and are asking people to avoid the area.

Police say the following intersections will be impacted:

• 3rd Ave NB curb and median lanes approaching 33rd St

• 33rd St EB left turn bay to Warman Rd NB

• 7th Ave from Warman Rd to Windsor St

• Warman Rd SB left turn bay to Hazen St

• Warman Rd SB left turn bay to Cavers St

• Warman Rd SB left turn bay to 7th Ave

• Balmoral St from 6th Ave to Warman Rd

• Cavers St from 9th Ave to Warman Rd

• Hazen St from Rupert Dr to Warman Rd