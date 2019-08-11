

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatoon Ex nearly broke records this year, and organizers are thanking the beautiful weather.

the event, which began in 1886, is older than the province of Saskatchewan.

“In those days if you wanted to show the economic viability of your area you held a fair,” Prairieland Park Marketing Manager Kristy Rempel said.

Rempel said things went very well, and preparations for next year are going to begin shortly after the fair grounds are cleaned up and the vendors move on.

It was nearly had the most successful Ex to date.

“We’re hedging in on the record. I don’t know if we’re going to get there, but I’ll tell you were in the territory,” North America Midway Entertainment VP of Client Services, Scooter Korek, said.

The festival hosts a unique demolition derby to close out the exhibition, an event that Rempel says fills up quickly.

It’s unique because its said to be one of the only smash-up events in Canada performed on pavement opposed to grass or mud, meaning higher speeds from increased traction.

One thing is for sure, there was a lot of smiling faces throughout the week, and Korek says he was trying to keep count.

“You know, I think I lost count. It was 1.7 million smiles,” Rempel says.

The exhibition ran from August 6, to the 11.