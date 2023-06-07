Saskatoon driver crashes into laundromat

There were no injuries reported after a car crashed through the front of a Saskatoon laundromat.

Police were called to the business in the 1600 block of 29 Street West around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.

No one in the building was hurt and car's driver escaped uninjured, according to police.

There were no passengers in the car.

An employee of the laundromat said told CTV News the front part of the building was "destroyed."

He said the business will likely remain closed for a "little while" as insurance investigates.

Paramedics and the Saskatoon Fire Department also responded to the crash.