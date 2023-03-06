Saskatoon COVID-19: High rate of infections in the city, researchers say

Infections of COVID-19 rose in the city in the last week, according to a news release from University of Saskatchewan researchers.

Traces of the virus in the city’s wastewater increased nearly 58 per cent in the week ending on March 1, the release says. Researchers say this is the fifteenth-highest viral load observed during the pandemic in Saskatoon.

In Prince Albert, the viral load in the wastewater has reduced by just under 34 per cent. This puts it in the medium range for the city, researchers say.

North Battleford saw a marginal increase of virus in its wastewater, according to the average of three daily samples for the week ending on Feb. 28. With a 9 per cent increase, the level is considered medium for the city, the report says.