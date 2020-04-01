SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon company is helping seniors stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bolt Mobile has launched Operation Lifeline. Old phones are being refurbished and sanitized and then donated to people without phones who are isolated in seniors’ homes and hospitals.

People receiving the phones will be able to Skype or Facetime, reconnecting them with those they love during this time of separation.

Hospitals and care homes are not receiving guests in order to curtail the spread of the virus.

"We wanted to do our part during this COVID-19 pandemic and thought this was one way we can help by refurbishing the phones and putting them into the hands of people that really need them right now," Kevin Kindrachuk, Bolt Mobile's operations director, told CTV News.

Kindrachuk said the business is looking for phones that have video capability, which for Apple devices would mean an iPhone 4 or newer and recommends that personal information is wiped off the phones but says they can also do that at the store.

The phones can be dropped off at any four of the Bolt locations in Saskatoon.