SASKATOON -- In an email to sent candidates by the city's civic election returning officer, he acknowledges the challenges a potentially record-breaking snowstorm may pose on election day.

"Snow may cause workers to back out of working or be delayed arriving," Scott Bastian said in an email to candidates that mayoral hopeful Cary Tarasoff shared with media.

"Please be patient with the polling places and election staff as their safety is most important."

Bastain said concerns about the imminent wild winter weather likely led to an "exceptionally high" turnout at advance polls on Wednesday.

In the email sent late Wednesday evening, Bastain also said due to concerns about COVID-19 many workers have backed out of staffing advance polls or working on election day.

"This creates staffing challenges, moving people around, or hiring and training on short notice," Bastain said.