SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon says it is ready to respond should Saskatoon get the heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions that are being forecast for this weekend.

Beginning Saturday afternoon through Sunday, there is the potential for record-breaking snowfall, drifting snow, whiteout conditions and winds gusting to 80 km/h, the city said in a news release.

While the snow is coming down, the city focuses on clearing high traffic streets like Circle Drive, College Drive, Idylwlyd Drive, Eighth Street and 22nd Street, including bridges and overpasses.

The City also works to ensure access is maintained to emergency services such as the hospitals, ambulance depots, fire halls, and police headquarters.

Residents are reminded that blue and amber lights flashing means snow maintenance equipment is working ahead.

Drivers should slow down, remain two to three car lengths behind and be prepared to stop, the city says.