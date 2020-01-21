SASKATOON -- During Monday's Governance and Priorities Committee, Saskatoon city councillors voted unanimously to deny an appeal request from Alliance for Life Saskatoon.

The pro-life group sought the appeal after its initial request for the city to issue a proclamation recognizing "Respect for Life Week" was refused.

The city says the motion to deny the appeal did not contain any specific reasons.

However, Coun. Randy Donauer specifically stated he could not support it as they are not a non-profit charitable organization as required under the city's proclamations policy.

The new policy came into effect in October of last year.