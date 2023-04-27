Saskatoon city council approves six-storey condo development at Broadway and 8th Street

Saskatoon city council unanimously approved a re-zoning Wednesday evening to allow a proposed six-storey development at the corner of Broadway Avenue and Eighth Street East.

"This is the kind of development that we want to see in order to be a more efficient city, a less expensive city, a city that’s more sustainable both economically and environmentally,” Ward 6 Coun. Cynthia Block said.

"In order to do that, the best way to do that is to try to grow more inward and upward."

The project along 528 Eighth St., 100-1122 Broadway Ave. and 529 Seventh St. will have two towers connected by a central lobby, with 90 residential units above a ground-floor commercial space, and 139 parking stalls with Saska Land Development Holdings Corp. hoping to start construction by the end of 2024 or early 2025.

Alan Wallace, a consultant speaking on behalf of Saska Lands, said the project is an example of what he called, "the missing middle," buildings between three and seven storeys, as Saskatoon has plenty of high-rise developments over eight storeys tall and many low-rises.

"In a bigger picture, this is not a big development. It's a modest development," Wallace said. "I know that the residents would like to see something smaller, but in the overall scheme you need to balance economics and the economic viability of a project with building height."

Several Buena Vista and Nutana residents showed up to the meeting to voice their concerns about traffic congestion and the overall scope of the proposal.

"We have one chance to get it right," nearby resident Patty Kozak said. "And it's way, way harder to change something that's wrong once it's done."

One of Kozak and other residents' chief concerns was the traffic increase expected in the area, with an alley being the access for residents of the building.

A Saska Land report expects a little more than 1,200 vehicle trips per day will be added to the area for all entrances once the project is complete. As an example, Wallace said 7th Street was built to accommodate 5000 vehicle trips per day.

Darryl Dawson, manager of development review with the city, said the expected traffic volumes didn't necessitate any additional traffic calming in the area. Kozak was displeased a proper traffic assessment wasn't done.

"I quite honestly am very disappointed in the fact that this traffic study was not transparent, and I would like to see more of this before we proceed," Kozak said.

Wallace noted the "zoning by agreement" won't allow the site to be slated for B5B zoning, similar to the Broadway Improvement District. He said taverns, nightclubs and other types of businesses permitted under the B5B designation would not be allowed at the development.

Robert Clipperton, a Nutana resident said he used to have similar feelings as the concerns noted by Buena Vista residents at the meeting, but he's since grown comfortable with developments like the one Saska Lands is proposing. Aside from hearing the occasional music lesson and garbage trucks in the property behind his home, once the buildings are up, they aren't much of a problem, according to Clipperton.

"I think your worst fears are not going to be realized, and after this is all done and you get finished with the construction disruption, which will be a pain, I think you'll be pleasantly surprised at the outcome," he said.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2026.