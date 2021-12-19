Saskatoon children with autism take pictures with sensory-friendly Santa

SASKATOON -

Children with autism had the chance to take pictures with Santa, hours before the Midtown Plaza opened.

The lights and music were turned down to accommodate sensitivities.

Alex Scott, with Austism Services of Saskatoon, said the off-hours photo-op let families take their time with Santa.

“Public events are quite chaotic, quite loud, there’s lots of lights,” Scott said.

“So this sensory friendly event allows them to avoid all of that and approach this at their own pace.”

About 15 families attended the sensory-friendly event.