Saskatoon Catholic high schools cancel classes on Monday after winter storm

    Students at Saskatoon's Catholic high schools are getting a snow day on Monday.

    In a news release on Sunday, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools says it’s cancelling classes to help ensure the safety of students and staff following the winter storm over the weekend.

    “Challenges have been identified for safely operating transit buses,” the news release said.

    Potentially unsafe road conditions remain as city crews work to clear priority streets, the division says.

    “This decision was made collaboratively and in discussion with the City of Saskatoon and our partners in emergency services.”

    Elementary students in the division already had no classes scheduled for Monday due to a professional learning and development day.

    High school and elementary classes resume in Saskatoon Catholic schools on Tuesday.

    The Prairie Spirit School Division, which encompasses schools surrounding the City of Saskatoon, has also cancelled all classes for Monday.

