Saskatoon care homes may 'chemically manage' residents with drugs, auditor finds
The majority of Saskatoon special care homes may be "chemically" managing residents with anti-psychotic drugs, an independent audit found.
Saskatchewan's provincial auditor Tara Clemett found 13 of the 15 special care homes in the Saskatoon area had residents taking anti-psychotic drugs with no formal diagnosis.
"Which is often an indicator that special care home staff chemically manage their homes' residents," Clemett wrote in her report, released on Wednesday.
The audit also found five out of the 15 special care homes are using "daily physical restraints" on their residents.
The auditor made recommendations about how to improve the care homes in 2017 and 2019, but Clemett found they "continue to not meet performance measure targets."
"There is the potential that the care homes are giving these to residents to obviously keep them in a rather calm state," Clemett told CTV News.
"It's obviously concerning, whereby you have these measures and targets at private special care homes and they're not being met. This could impact the quality of life for the residents in these care homes," Clemett said.
The report found results worsened, since 2019, for three measures: residents in daily physical restraints, use of anti-psychotics and newly-occurring pressure ulcers.
The audit found nine of the 15 care homes did not meet the target for minimizing pressure ulcers, also known as bedsores.
The special care homes in Saskatoon are privately owned and contracted by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA). The homes, which include locations in Dalmeny, Langham and Warman, are designed to provide 24-hour care to people who can no longer care for themselves.
In the past year, the 15 special care home contracts cost the SHA $99.2 million.
The SHA and private owners of the care homes are creating a new contract, set to be complete by March 2024. The auditor says the new contracts will clarify the service expectations and accountability.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada doubling cost-of-living requirement for international students
Canada will more than double the cost-of-living financial requirement for incoming international students on Jan. 1, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Miller announced today.
Flight safety in Canada is plummeting, a confidential UN agency report finds
A draft report from a United Nations agency gives Canada a C grade on flight safety and oversight, down from an A+ and far below most of its peers.
Russian girl shoots several classmates, leaving 1 dead, before killing herself
A Russian girl shot several classmates at school Thursday, killing one person and wounding five others before killing herself, state news agencies and authorities said.
'The Brick' is at the centre of our galaxy. An unexpected new finding may help unlock its mysteries
A box-shaped cloud of opaque dust that lies at the centre of our galaxy has long perplexed scientists, and observations that reveal a new detail about its composition are deepening the mystery — possibly upending what’s known about how stars form.
Amid concern over Canadians going hungry, Conservatives criticized for voting against school food bill
As Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre continues to voice concern over the increase in food bank usage, his party is being criticized by some for voting against a private member's bill that would advance a framework for a national school food program.
Canada being hit by 3 separate storm systems: Here's where
Winter weather is underway in parts of Canada with three storm systems bringing messy conditions from B.C. to Newfoundland and Labrador.
Von Miller declines to comment on domestic assault allegations after returning to Bills practice
Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller declined to take questions at his locker on Thursday, a week after turning himself in to police in a Dallas suburb after allegedly assaulting the mother of his children, who is pregnant.
Judge rules in favour of NBA star, nullifies purchase of $8M Burlington mansion once occupied by 'crypto king'
A judge has ruled in favour of NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in his lawsuit against a company that sold him a Burlington mansion previously occupied by self-proclaimed ‘crypto king’ Aiden Pleterski.
Joly condemns Hamas rapes of Israeli women after weeks of pressure
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is condemning sexual violence committed by Hamas during its attack on Israel, after weeks of pressure to speak out.
Regina
-
Regina couple sees police raid their Airbnb on doorbell camera
A Regina couple who own an Airbnb received a surprising phone call from police last Wednesday alerting them their property was about to be raided.
-
Moose Jaw police seize $2,000 in fake money
A 34-year-old man is in custody after a search of his vehicle led to Moose Jaw police seizing more than $2,000 in fake currency.
-
Sask. mother who lost daughter calls on government to investigate tragic death
A Saskatchewan mother who lost her daughter in 2022 joined MLAs in the legislature on Wednesday calling for the government to follow through on their promise of an investigation.
Winnipeg
-
Slew of heat records broken in Manitoba
A number of southern Manitoba cities, towns and communities broke heat records on Wednesday, with above-seasonal temperatures expected to continue for the next few days.
-
Winnipeg police charge basketball referee with sexual assault
A basketball referee is facing sexual assault charges after Winnipeg police say two victims have come forward.
-
Cindy Woodhouse is the new AFN national chief after David Pratt concedes
Cindy Woodhouse became the new national chief of the Assembly of First Nations on Thursday, when she pleaded with Canadians to support the people she represents -- and warned them to pay attention.
Calgary
-
Calgary mayor won't attend annual menorah lighting ceremony
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek won't be attending this year's annual menorah lighting, a ceremony that marks the beginning of Hanukkah.
-
Witnesses lifted car off of girl, 2, who was trapped after N.E. Calgary crash
Some quick thinking from witnesses of a crash in northeast Calgary on Wednesday helped rescue a two-year-old girl who was trapped under a vehicle.
-
Alberta town breaks 123-year-old weather record amid balmy temperatures
Another seven weather records were set in Alberta on Wednesday, including one that was 123 years old.
Edmonton
-
Woman killed by police in southeast Edmonton
Police shot and killed a woman in southeast Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
Man charged in 2022 Edmonton shootout arrested with $25K of cocaine: police
Police have charged a man they allege pulled the trigger in "an early morning shootout" in southwest Edmonton last year.
-
RCMP officer, civilian hurt when truck smashed into cruiser south of Edmonton
A 47-year-old truck driver has been ticketed for careless driving after an RCMP cruiser was hit on the QEII Highway south of Edmonton on Sunday night, injuring two people.
Toronto
-
Judge rules in favour of NBA star, nullifies purchase of $8M Burlington mansion once occupied by 'crypto king'
A judge has ruled in favour of NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in his lawsuit against a company that sold him a Burlington mansion previously occupied by self-proclaimed ‘crypto king’ Aiden Pleterski.
-
Pedestrian struck and killed by garbage truck in St. Clair West Village
Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by the driver of a garbage truck in the city's St. Clair West Village Thursday afternoon.
-
Ontario boosting funding in anti-hate grant to combat rise of antisemitism, Islamophobia
The provincial government is boosting its funding toward an anti-hate grant in an effort to combat what it calls a rise of antisemitism and Islamophobia across Ontario.
Ottawa
-
Man allegedly threatens OC Transpo passenger with knife at Tunney's Pasture station
The Ottawa Police Service is looking for a man who allegedly threatened an OC Transpo passenger with a knife at Tunney's Pasture station early Thursday morning.
-
Ottawa issues $400,000 in fines for violating winter weather parking ban during first storm of the season
Bylaw officers buried Ottawa motorists in parking tickets for violating the winter weather parking ban during the first significant snowstorm of the season.
-
Shooting at Hull home had the wrong target, Gatineau police say
No one was hurt when several shots were fired at a home on rue Saint-Hyacinthe at approximately 12 a.m. on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
Amanda Todd's mom urges more jail time for tormentor, as Dutch court mulls sentence
The mother of B.C. teenager Amanda Todd, who was bullied into suicide by a Dutch national, says she'll be “so angry” if a court in Amsterdam doesn't give him significant extra jail time on the basis of his Canadian conviction last year.
-
B.C. landlord ordered to pay $5,400 for tenant's spitting, garbage-tossing, vandalism
A B.C. landlord has been ordered to pay $5,400 in strata fines racked up by a former tenant who was accused of breaching the building's bylaws 75 times.
-
Remains of missing hiker Melissa McDevitt found on Vancouver Island
The skeletal remains of a 39-year-old hiker who went missing in the southern Vancouver Island backcountry one year ago have been found.
Montreal
-
Union negotiations: Legault 'very open on monetary issues'
While Premier François Legault says he's 'very open on monetary issues' in exchange for more flexibility on the part of unions in managing public services, the Common Front counters that 'their flexibility means ripping pages out of our collective agreements.'
-
A majority of Quebec civil servants are unaware of the whistleblowing law: ombudsperson
More than six years after it came into force, the majority of government employees are not familiar with the whistleblower legislation, according to the latest special report by the Québec Ombudsperson, tabled on Thursday.
-
Manon Jeannotte from First Nation in Gaspé appointed Quebec lieutenant-governor
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has appointed Manon Jeannotte as the new lieutenant-governor of Quebec.
Vancouver Island
-
Remains of missing hiker Melissa McDevitt found on Vancouver Island
The skeletal remains of a 39-year-old hiker who went missing in the southern Vancouver Island backcountry one year ago have been found.
-
Langford hockey coach inspires donations to Christmas charity that helped him as a child
While not getting anything for Christmas was hard, Jim Knutsen says the hardest part was having to keep it a secret when he returned to school.
-
Men charged with assault with a weapon, forcible confinement in 'targeted' incident on Vancouver Island
Mounties on Vancouver Island say two men are facing multiple charges after investigators found evidence that another man had been forcibly confined and assaulted with a weapon.
Atlantic
-
Here's how much more it's expected to cost to feed a family of 4 in Canada next year
A new report by more than 30 researchers is estimating how much food will cost in 2024 and how much money it will take to feed families.
-
4 people arrested after report of ‘armed peoples’ entering a Saint John home: police
The Saint John Police Force says four people have been arrested for weapons offences, after a report of “armed peoples” entering a home in the city.
-
Nova Scotia information commissioner to investigate file-sharing cybersecurity breach
Nova Scotia's information and privacy commissioner has launched an investigation into the theft of personal information from a file-transfer system used by the provincial government.
Northern Ontario
-
No charges for North Bay, Ont., school bus driver accused of sexually assaulting 3-year-old student
GRAPHIC WARNING: A North Bay, Ont., mother is shocked after being told no charges will be laid against a school bus driver accused of sexually assaulting her now four-year-old daughter on her first day of school.
-
Check of a parked car uncovers drugs and cash in West Nipissing
Police have arrested and charged two people after a traffic stop early Thursday morning in West Nipissing.
-
Driver ticketed for hauling trailer with dolly strapped to in place of wheel
A provincial police officer with a keen eye conducted a traffic stop after spotting a vehicle featuring a rather unconventional "quick fix" in Penetanguishene.
London
-
14-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run
Just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP and EMS responded to the scene of a crash between a car and a pedestrian on Fairground Road near Cultus.
-
November marks 'lackluster' month for home sales: LSTAR
It was a slow month for home sales in the London and St. Thomas region, with LSTAR calling the month of November 'lackluster' amid a small decrease in the average home price.
-
Crossing the street a little 'out of reach' in Old East Village
A London woman has generated some buzz on social media after a post on Facebook from an Old East Village neighbourhood.