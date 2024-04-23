Saskatoon care home workers issue strike notice

Workers at group homes run by LutherCare Communities in Saskatoon have issued a strike notice after negotiations stalled between the union and employer.

Service Employees International Union West (SEIU-West) says staff at the eight LutherCare group homes across the city will begin job action on Wednesday.

The union says wages and attempts to secure two days off in a row to rest — otherwise known as a weekend — are key sticking points in the stalled talks.

“This action will result in some services being withdrawn by our members, and those services will have to be taken care of by management,” SEIU-West president Barbara Cape said in a release.

“There’s time to avoid the withdrawal of services, but the ball is in the employer’s court to put forward a fair deal to settle a long overdue collective agreement.”

The union says over the years, shifts have become shorter, to the point that even full-time staff find themselves continuously working seven days a week to make enough hours.

SEIU-West is asking for proper rest, and scheduled two-day-in-a-row breaks for LutherCare staff.

“The Employer seems ambivalent to our members’ need for respect, fairness, and a living wage. Let’s be clear, everyone deserves a weekend, even if it’s not the traditional Saturday and Sunday,” Cape said.

Cape says workers are also concerned that their managers are given the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a statutory holiday, but they are not.

“There’s still the issue of the employer offering the statutory holiday, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, to out of scope managers, but not the staff working on the frontline of the homes.”

CTV News has contacted LutherCare Communities for comment and is still waiting for a response.