Advertisement
Saskatoon boy whose AirPods were stolen receives outpouring of support from community
Thomas Ballantyne says he's shocked someone robbed him on his front steps. (Francois Biber/CTV Saskatoon)
Share:
SASKATOON -- A 10-year-old boy whose headphones were stolen as he tried to trade his way to a PlayStation 5 has been flooded with support from the community.
Thomas Ballantyne was able to secure a new pair of AirPods in his quest to trade up to that game system.
But, he says when he showed the headphones to a potential buyer, the stranger grabbed them out of his hands and ran.
In a state of fear and shock, Ballantyne and his mother, Elsie, briefly chased after the vehicle but couldn’t make out a license plate. They could only see it was a blue Chevrolet Equinox. They filed a police report.
Since then he’s received a new pair of AirPods, a set of AirPod Pro headphones, a video doorbell camera and $135.
Ballantyne told CTV News he’s overwhelmed by all the people who helped him and he says he’s motivated to continue his challenge.