SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Blades returned to the ice Saturday for the first time in over a year.

The team made its debut in the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Regina bubble against the Swift Current Broncos.

The Blades trailed 1-0 after the first period, but 16-year-old rookie Brandon Lisowsky tied things up in the second with his first WHL goal in his first game.

Raphael Pelletier and Josh Davies would tally for the Broncos but Saskatoon scored three goals in the third to seal the win.

Lisowsky closed out the scoring with his second of the game making for an impressive debut.

Final score was 4-2 for the Blades.

The rookie was all business after the game.

“As long as we get the win, that was the goal today. That was the goal for I guess over a year since we knew the schedule and the bubble was going to be in Regina. It’s always good to get the first one out of the way, so we’re looking to win another one tomorrow against Regina,” Lisowsky said in a Zoom press conference Saturday after the game.

Mitch Love, head coach of the Saskatoon Blades, also spoke at the press conference, saying playing competitively after a year has been an adjustment for the players.

“It took a while for some of the guys to knock the rust off in terms of their execution and trying to correct some of those summer habits and it’ll be a work in progress over these next few weeks, for not only us but for other teams as well,” he said.

The Blades are set to play Sunday against the Regina Pats.