Saskatoon Blades take home victory over Medicine Hat Tigers

The Saskatoon Blades beat the Medicine Hat Tigers 9-2 in a Friday night matchup at the SaskTel Centre.

Goaltender Ethan Chadwick stopped 28 shots throughout the night, leading to his first win on home ice, a news release from the Blades said.

Rhett Rhinehart, Tristen Robins, Jayden Wiens and Kyren Gronick had two goals each with defenceman Ryan Nolan recording the ninth goal.

The Blades say the goal was Nolan's first career Western Hockey League marker, coming against the team that drafted him.

It’s the third straight win for the Blades after defeating Swift Current last weekend.

The team is now preparing for Saturday night's game where they’ll face the Winnipeg Ice for Pride Night at the SaskTel Centre.