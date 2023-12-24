Saskatoon Blades' Fraser Minten to serve as Team Canada's captain at 2024 World Juniors

Saskatoon Blade Fraser Minten will serve as Team Canada’s captain at the upcoming 2024 World Juniors in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Team Canada made the announcement Sunday afternoon. Minten will serve as captain – with fellow teammates Owen Beck, Maveric Lamoureux, Matthew Poitras and Matthew Savoie serving as alternates.

“It’s a very awesome Christmas present to start the tournament here,” Minten told TSN.

Minten was acquired by Saskatoon back in November following a multiple year stint with the Kamloops Blazers.

During his time in B.C., Minten played over 150 games, recording 58 goals and 92 assists.

The Blazers reached the playoffs in both 2022 and 2023.

Minten was selected 38th overall in the 2022 National Hockey League (NHL) draft and currently is signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

After making the team out of training camp, he suited up for four NHL games.

The 19-year-old forward from Vancouver will get to wear his “C” for the first time on Boxing Day, when Canada is set to faceoff against Finland at the Scandinavium in Gothenburg.

The 2024 World Junior Championships (WJC) are set to run from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.