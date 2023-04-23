Saskatoon Blades earn themselves another matchup at SaskTel Centre

The Saskatoon Blades proved they’re not ready to hang it up for the season, beating the Red Deer Rebels 5-3 on Sunday and earning themselves a final matchup in the best-of-seven playoff series.

After falling behind 0-3 in the series, the Blades rallied, winning the next three games.

It didn’t take long on Sunday for second-year import player Egor Sidorov to get his team on the board, one of three points for the draft-eligible sniper.

Late in the first period Trevor Wong picked up a rebound to make it 2-0 Blades.

The Rebels answered back but another goal from Sidorov and then the eventual game winner from Chiasson made it 4-2 after 40 minutes.

A late comeback attempt was stifled by netminder Austin Elliott and Jayden Wiens scoring on the empty net.

Game seven will see the Blades return to SaskTel Centre for a final matchup with the Rebels on Tuesday.

A win for the Blades on Tuesday would represent an historic feat for a WHL team.

Only twice in league history has a team ever come back from a 0-3 series deficit to win 4-3.

The last team to do it was the Kelowna Rockets in 2013, who were down 0-3 to Seattle in the first round of the WHL playoffs, before rattling off four straight wins to eliminate the Thunderbirds.

-With files from John Flatters