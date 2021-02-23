SASKATOON -- After years of work as a community-engaged artist, Cheryl L’Hirondelle was honoured with the 2021 Governor General artistic achievement award.

L’Hirondelle, who works in Saskatoon and Toronto, was chosen for her musical work which often incorporates indigenous languages to create an immersive environment.

Her focus is on sharing the Cree language as well as Indigenous song forms and personal narrative song writing.

She has exhibited her work and performed both nationally and internationally.

L’Hirondelle is a member of the OCAD University Indigenous education council in addition to being the CEO of Miyoh music Inc. an Indigenous music publishing company and record label.

She was one of eight recipients for the award, given by the Canada Council for the Arts.

All winners will receive $25,000 and a special edition bronze medallion.