Saskatoon airport sees delays, cancellations due to 'extreme weather across Canada'

Many travellers expecting to leave or arrive at Saskatoon's airport had the travel plans upended due to weather-related delays in other markets.

In a tweet sent around 9:30 Tuesday morning, the airport warned travellers that "extreme weather across Canada" is causing some flight delays.

As of 10:30 a.m. there were more than a dozen flights listed on the airport's website that were either delayed or cancelled.

In its tweet, the airport advised travellers to check directly with carriers to confirm the status of their flights.

