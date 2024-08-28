SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatchewan's largest hospital sees building temporarily shuttered due to water damage

    Part of Saskatchewan's largest hospital is facing extensive water damage.

    Royal University Hospital's Ellis Hall is undergoing repairs, following a leak in the roof. The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says the damage was caused by a rainstorm earlier this month.

    An internal memo says "more than 60 office spaces have been affected by the water damage. Full remediation of the damaged spaces is expected to take several months to complete."

    The memo says the entire fifth floor of the building will be closed.

    The internal memo says the SHA has hired a moving company to remove "all files and furnishings from the affected rooms," and advises staff to remove personal belongings.

    The front doors of Ellis Hall are locked and signs advise people to use a different entrance.

    The SHA says it's working with insurance and a contractor to fix the roof.

    In an email to CTV News, the SHA says "all out-patient services offered in the building will be provided at alternate locations until further notice."

    The SHA said approximately 13 departments are affected, primarily health region support units, a few university departments and some out-patient programs.

    "Anyone with clinical appointments will be contacted to re-schedule or make alternate arrangements," the SHA told CTV News.  

