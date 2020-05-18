SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan RCMP is asking for public assistance after a man was found dead in the backyard of a property in North Battleford Saturday.

Battlefords RCMP located the 20-year-old man, identified as Damian Moosomin, in the 1500 block of 105th Street in North Battleford on May 16, according to a news release sent out by the RCMP.

Moosomin was reported missing on May 11.

The RCMP said the death appeared to be suspicious in nature, so the RCMP Major Crime Unit - South was called in to assist and were able to confirm that Moosomin is a victim of homicide.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Regina.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who has crucial information or evidence that can help determine the circumstances of Moosomin’s murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Battlefords RCMP or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.