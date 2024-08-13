SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatchewan man arrested after three people have finger chopped off

    Sask RCMP File
    Share
    LA RONGE, Sask. -

    A Saskatchewan man has been arrested after police say three people were threatened at gunpoint and each had a finger chopped off.

    RCMP in La Ronge say their investigation began in late June after they received a report about an injured person at the local hospital.

    They say it was determined that a man took three adult victims who were known to him to a rural location where they were allegedly threatened with a gun and assaulted, including each having a finger removed.

    A 30-year-old man from La Ronge was charged in late July with more than two dozen counts, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and more.

    Police say he was arrested without incident in the northern Saskatchewan town on Friday.

    La Ronge is about 380 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Costco is cracking down on membership moochers

    Costco knows you're using your friend's membership card. To save you the embarrassment of telling you off when you're in the checkout line, now Costco will try to catch membership moochers before they even get in the door.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News