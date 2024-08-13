Saskatchewan man arrested after three people have finger chopped off
A Saskatchewan man has been arrested after police say three people were threatened at gunpoint and each had a finger chopped off.
RCMP in La Ronge say their investigation began in late June after they received a report about an injured person at the local hospital.
They say it was determined that a man took three adult victims who were known to him to a rural location where they were allegedly threatened with a gun and assaulted, including each having a finger removed.
A 30-year-old man from La Ronge was charged in late July with more than two dozen counts, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and more.
Police say he was arrested without incident in the northern Saskatchewan town on Friday.
La Ronge is about 380 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2024.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tropical Storm Ernesto is headed for Puerto Rico. Here's where it could go next
Tropical Storm Ernesto has formed in the Atlantic and is racing through the Caribbean islands and toward Puerto Rico with heavy rainfall, gusty winds and dangerous seas as a predicted hyperactive hurricane season ramps up.
Trump and Musk talk about assassination attempt and deportations during glitchy chat on X
Donald Trump recounted his assassination attempt in vivid detail and promised the largest deportation in U.S. history during a high-profile return to the social media platform formerly known as Twitter -- a conversation that was plagued by technical glitches.
Toronto condo owner facing $40,000 bill for new windows
When Bonnie Jones bought her first condo five years ago, she thought aside from her mortgage and taxes, the $1,000 in monthly maintenance fees would cover all other costs associated with her condo unit.
Costco is cracking down on membership moochers
Costco knows you're using your friend's membership card. To save you the embarrassment of telling you off when you're in the checkout line, now Costco will try to catch membership moochers before they even get in the door.
Russia intensifies attacks in eastern Ukraine as it fights against Kyiv's cross-border incursion
The Russian army is intensifying its attacks in eastern Ukraine, military authorities said Tuesday, even as the Kremlin’s forces try to check a stunning weeklong incursion into Russia by Kyiv’s troops.
Taylor Swift fans get free Swarovski necklaces after cancelled shows
Taylor Swift fans, disappointed by three cancelled shows in Vienna, had the chance to trade in their unused tickets for free Swarovski necklaces.
Man who died flying a helicopter that crashed on Cairns hotel roof had not flown in Australia before
A man who died when the helicopter he was flying crashed onto a hotel roof in Australia was an employee of the aviation company that owned the aircraft, but he did not work as a pilot and had not flown in Australia before, the company said Tuesday.
Racialized workers less likely to be unionized: report
Black and racialized workers in Canada are less likely to be represented by a union, according to a new report.
Regina
-
'Outright fraud': This Saskatoon builder left a trail of customers who say they paid and got nothing
A group of customers say they've lost hundreds of thousands of dollars after dealing with the Saskatoon-based Prairie Timber Group Ltd.
-
Saskatchewan residents step up to help food bank avoid cutting hampers in half
Jason Moore was prepared to cut hampers in half at the food bank in Moose Jaw, Sask.
-
Regina's proposed aquatic centre $80 million over budget, city says
The City of Regina announced plans for a new geothermally heated pool complex meant to replace the current Lawson Aquatic Centre.
Winnipeg
-
'Things have to change': North End Biz sounds alarm over exodus of businesses
The North End BIZ is concerned over an exodus of businesses as the last bank in the area prepares to shut its doors.
-
More than a dozen vehicles damaged in overnight St. Boniface smashing spree
Several vehicles in Winnipeg’s St. Boniface neighbourhood fell victim to vandalism overnight, with many drivers waking up Monday morning to find their driver’s side mirrors were smashed to pieces or removed altogether.
-
Majority of Manitobans want gas tax cut extended, premier considering
The price at the pump is north of a $1.50 per litre in Winnipeg, and that's including the 14 cent per litre cut, known as the gas tax holiday. Tanisha Sasley said she can’t afford to fill her tank, calling the price horrible.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton man arrested and charged with murder, another identified in fatal shooting east of Calgary
One suspect has been arrested and charged and another has been identified in connection with a fatal shooting east of Calgary last week.
-
Final chapter of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers' trial begins with closing arguments
The long, drawn-out criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber is winding down as lawyers prepare to deliver their final arguments this week.
-
'Voluntary' Jasper townsite re-entry will start on Friday: officials
Jasper residents will be able to start returning home on Friday, Aug. 16, officials announced on Monday.
Calgary
-
-
Banff residents vote to do away with downtown pedestrian zone
It's been a contentious debate – whether to keep Banff's downtown pedestrian zone – and residents voted Monday night to do away with it.
-
3 Calgary child-care programs closed over 'imminent danger' to children
Three child-care programs in Calgary have been closed due to an “imminent danger” to the health, safety and well-being of children.
Lethbridge
-
Rural emergency departments struggling with physician shortage
Many communities across Alberta have been dealing with a shortage of physicians. The problem is being felt the most in the rural areas of the province.
-
Sentencing hearing set for Coutts protesters convicted of mischief, weapons charges
Two men convicted of mischief at the Coutts, Alta., border blockade are to learn their sentences later this month.
-
Final stages of water infrastructure project to close intersection in Lethbridge starting Monday
The final stage of a water infrastructure project in Lethbridge will kick off Monday morning, closing the intersection of 11 Street South and Sixth Avenue South.
Toronto
-
-
Pregnant woman hospitalized after vehicle rollover in Scarborough
A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle rolled onto its side and into a building in Scarborough, Toronto police said.
-
'Serious trouble': New Ontario report latest example of Canada's health-care crisis
Morale among Ontario health-care workers is deteriorating, according to a new report. The peer-reviewed study, released on Monday, found a growing staffing crisis is putting the well-being of hospital workers and patients at risk.
Ottawa
-
Delays on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa after diesel fuel truck collides with concrete barrier
Motorists are being warned to expect delays on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa today, after a diesel fuel truck collided with the centre median.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Overall traffic speeds trending down on Ottawa streets with photo radar, data suggest
Data complied by the City of Ottawa suggest traffic is slowing on roads with photo radar cameras and the overall percentage of people speeding in those areas is also on the decline.
-
Hot and humid weather returns to Ottawa this week
The hot and humid temperatures move back into the national capital region today, with above-seasonal temperatures in the forecast for the rest of the week.
Montreal
-
A triumphant homecoming for Canadian athletes
A dozen Olympic athletes returned home on Monday, greeted by family and supporters at Montreal-Trudeau airport.
-
Small lakeside community near Rawdon trapped for days after historic storm
Friday’s storm washed away the only road residents from the community of Lac-Claude near Rawdon had, leaving them trapped for nearly three days.
-
Roberge to meet with anglophone groups Tuesday amid confusion about new health-care directive
Quebec's French language minister is set to meet with some representatives of the English-speaking community on Tuesday after weeks of confusion regarding the new language directives for healthcare workers in the province
Vancouver
-
B.C. family returns to home burned by Shetland Creek wildfire
When Radha McAllister looks at the charred rubble of what had been her home, her eyes search for things that her family might still be able to salvage.
-
Resident details harrowing moment crane fell on neighbour's home during Vancouver fire
Grace Wuschke was making dinner when she thought she heard raindrops pelting her home in Vancouver's Dunbar area last week. She looked outside and saw a fire tearing through an apartment building under construction, just a few feet from her residence.
-
Failure of woman to come forward could be aggravating factor in dog mauling case: lawyer
According to a lawyer, the fact a woman has failed to come forward after a large, muscular dog in her care mauled and killed a five-pound Maltipoo near Second Beach in Stanley Park last week could be held against her if the case ever winds up before the courts.
Kelowna
-
Camper fined $1,150 for violating fire ban, causing grass fire in B.C. Interior
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
-
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
-
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. sky gazers treated to rare 'double header' of northern lights and meteor shower
It’s been an exciting few days for sky gazers, with the Perseid meteor shower and the northern lights visible in some parts of the province.
-
Police searching for arson suspect in Oak Bay, B.C.
Police near Victoria are asking for the public's help as they investigate an attempted arson outside a business in Oak Bay.
-
Hundreds of B.C. wildfire evacuees can return to Village of Slocan
Several hundred residents of the Village of Slocan and the surrounding area of British Columbia's Kootenay region are allowed to return home as officials downgrade an evacuation order prompted by a complex of wildfires.
London
-
No injuries after capsized vessel reported in Lake Huron
OPP are reminding the public that, "the only life jacket that can save your life is the one you are wearing," after an incident involving a capsized vessel in Lake Huron.
-
Heritage fight over demolished barn reignites after stone wall council ordered to be saved—is destroyed
A Byron man who paid a fine for demolishing an historic barn without a permit told CTV News he now faces a $50,000 fine after being accused of removing a remnant foundation wall.
-
City garbage truck rollover in south London
A city garbage truck was overturned this morning, spilling trash all over the road.
Kitchener
-
OPP investigating early morning shooting in Township of Puslinch
At around 2:14 a.m. Monday, Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police responded to a weapons complaint after a shot was fired at a Wellington Road 36 address.
-
Region considers waste collection changes for businesses to combat pest problems
The Region of Waterloo is proposing switching to automated cart-based garbage collection in downtown cores in the tri-cities to help with pest control and litter.
-
Guelph Police investigating multiple restaurant break-ins believed to be related
Police are looking to identify a suspect linked to four restaurant break-ins investigators believe are related.
Northern Ontario
-
‘Lightning doesn't strike the same place twice, but Hydro One does’
A couple living in the Greater Sudbury community of Worthington are calling for answers -- and change. They say two forest fires that started near their home exactly four years apart were caused by what they say is ignorance and negligence by Hydro One.
-
-
Northern Ont. community votes to replace mayor, council
Monday is voting day in the town of Black River-Matheson. The municipality is holding a byelection that was mandated by the province.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. substitute teacher re-arrested, charged with sexual offences
A substitute teacher in Prince Edward Island previously charged with child pornography offences was re-arrested on Sunday.
-
Three dead after crash in Pictou County: N.S. RCMP
Three people died in a collision in Mount William, N.S., Sunday night, prompting an RCMP investigation.
-
Halifax Transit fares set to increase by 25 cents in September
Halifax Transit has announced its fares will increase in September.
N.L.
-
Meet the trio bringing you the first St. John's Fashion Week
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
-
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.