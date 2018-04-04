Saskatchewan has the lowest minimum wage in Canada
Published Wednesday, April 4, 2018
Saskatchewan officially has the lowest minimum wage in Canada following Nova Scotia’s move to increase their minimum wage.
Nova Scotia previously had the lowest minimum wage, but raised it 15 cents on April 1 — giving Saskatchewan the new title.
Employees in Nova Scotia earn $11 an hour, while Saskatchewan minimum wage workers earn $10.96.
According to Statistics Canada, Ontario pays the highest minimum wage at $14.
Saskatchewan’s minimum wage will be reviewed on Oct. 1, where cabinet must approve an increase.
