Saskatchewan First Nations leader who helped thousands attain higher education has died

An Ahtahkakoop man who came to prominence in Saskatchewan’s Indigenous business community and helped thousands of First Nations people complete their education died on Friday.

Ray Ahenakew, 81, rose to leadership in a number of influential First Nations institutions. He served as chair of the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority and the Peace Hills Trust, and president of the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technology (SIIT).

Ahenakew grew up in two different cultures — his childhood was equally divided between his home reserve of Ahtahkakoop and the City of Saskatoon.

“I got a taste of two cultures living on the reserve and living as an urban Indian, at which time there wasn't very many of us in Saskatoon that were very proud to be an Indian, to put it bluntly. There still was a lot of racism at that time,” Ahenakew told CTV News in 2012 after receiving the Saskatchewan Order of Merit.

But the racism just fueled his determination — and he honed a strong work ethic early in life.

As the head of SIIT, Ahenakew oversaw a massive expansion of the school’s adult education classes after securing an historic partnership with the Saskatchewan government. It was the first time the province would commit education funding to First Nation communities — a responsibility of the federal government.

The more schools can amalgamate, Ahenakew said, the more we can understand each other.

“When I was growing up here you didn't say you were Cree or Métis because you'd end up getting into scraps, and nowadays I like to see our schools amalgamating with non-Indian people, and everybody gets a better understanding of who we are.”

He helped thousands of First Nations adults finish their high school education, get into the workforce and move on to higher learning, but he regretted not attaining a post-secondary education himself.

“I didn't take advantage of it the way I should have at that time, because when I was growing up and being a young man, if you excelled at hard work and dedication to your craft, whether you were a carpenter or pushed a wheelbarrow, you could really succeed at that time and make a comfortable living.”

In an online obituary, Ahenakew’s family describes him as a caring father and grandfather, who loved sharing in the achievements of his relatives, especially in sports.

A funeral service was held for Ahenakew on Tuesday at the Dakota Dunes. On Wednesday, he’ll be buried in his home community of Ahtahkakoop.

-With files from Nelson Bird