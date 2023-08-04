Sask. woman struggles with warranty woes as SUV problems pile up
Julie Windsor says her 2015 Nissan Rogue has caused her nothing but problems ever since she bought it last October.
While the Wynyard woman has avoided any major issues with the vehicle so far, she said the small issues are beginning to mount, and the dealership she purchased the vehicle from and the warranty package that went along with it is offering little help.
"They don't honour it. It's lie after lie after lie. Deception," she said.
Windsor said the problems started last October when she purchased the vehicle from RightRide Saskatoon.
Immediately after purchasing the vehicle, she said she ordered a safety inspection where it was discovered the vehicle's ball joints and tie rods needed to be replaced. When the vehicle was delivered to her nearly a week later, the sales representative said the vents on the vehicle were stuck and the heat would not work.
Windsor ultimately complained to Saskatchewan's Financial Consumer Affairs Authority to have the problem fixed in December when she really needed the heat.
In the months that have followed, she said condensation in the vehicle drips on her foot while she's driving, the windshield and dash constantly fog up with the air conditioner, and the heater is still not working properly.
Windsor also said the sunroof leaks, the passenger window on the car can only go down, and the vehicle needs to be turned on and off repeatedly to raise it.
So far, she says iA Dealer Services, the firm that provides the warranty insurance, and RightRide have evaded her requests for repairs.
"They say it's the best warranty that you can get from anybody but they don't cover anything," she said.
The extended warranty package cost Windsor nearly $2,500. A quote from a local mechanic to repair the growing list of issues was for nearly $1,000 — which would have to be paid out of pocket since the warranty isn't covering the repairs.
"I'm at the point where I'm done fighting. It's a moral issue," Windsor said.
BE AWARE BEFORE TAKING THE KEYS
Shari Prymak, the executive director of Car Help Canada, a non-profit association that helps people with vehicle purchases, says consumers need to be aware of what exactly they're being offered before taking the keys.
"Some of them can be extremely difficult to deal with when you need to file a warranty claim. And other times, they'll just deny the warranty claim and have all kinds of exclusions or excuses as to why they can't cover the repair," he said.
Prymak warns there is a big difference between an extended manufacturer warranty and an extended warranty from a third party like iA Dealer Services. He said it's best for a customer to do some homework and not buy an additional package on the spot.
"Unfortunately, that's the problem. The consumer gets presented with the product and they have to make a decision whether to buy it on the spot without really knowing what they're buying," he said.
Prymak says these issues with extended warranties have existed for years as dealerships often add on insurance and other packages — sometimes automatically — to chase after the lofty profit margins.
"You can't buy the car essentially unless you pay for these add-on products. And one of those add-on products oftentimes is an extended warranty plan," he said.
Depending on the car being purchased, Prymak said it may be more beneficial to put money aside for out-of-pocket repairs and avoid buying an extended warranty altogether. While for some cars, a warranty package may offer the greatest benefits.
In any case, he emphasizes buyers understand all of the exclusions and maintenance requirements since that's often where a warranty can be refused if a technicality arises.
"Put pressure on the dealership to go after the warranty company because the dealership doesn't want to have a lot of headaches from their customers. And if they get enough complaints, maybe they'll decide to stop selling this product to future customers," Prymak said.
Windsor is hoping the pressure she is putting on RightRide will help solve her issues. With so many trips between Wynyard and Saskatoon for repairs, she's now surpassed the 20,000-kilometre limit of her warranty, which makes it unclear if she's voided it or not.
"Just stand up and be proper," she said. "Quit taking people for rides."
AutoCanada, the parent company of RightRide declined to comment when CTV News requested an interview, but a spokesperson did say the company prefers to work directly with the customer toward a resolution.
