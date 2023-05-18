Sask. wildfire evacuees not expected to return home anytime soon, SPSA

The number of active wildfires in Saskatchewan has dropped to 24, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).

“To date, we've had 168 wildfires, which is about double the 87 fires that we have seen as a five-year average. Twelve of those fires are undergoing assessment. Seven fires are classified as contained. One is classified as protecting property, and four are classified as not contained,” fire commissioner Marlo Pritchard said during a news conference Thursday morning.

SPSA reported 27 active fires on Wednesday.

Pritchard said that several highways in the northern part of the province are closed, including Highway 155, 925, 914, 165, and 910.

“People are reminded that highways can be closed or impacted due to wildfire and smoke and to check the highway hotline regularly. But when possible, please avoid travelling to the impacted areas in the north now.”

EVACUATIONS CONTINUE

The SPSA said they are still supporting people who have left their homes due to the wildfires.

“The support includes food, clothing, shelter, and other services as necessary,” Pritchard said.

“The SPSA is providing support to 760 people in Lloydminster in partnership with Meadow Lake Tribal Council for those evacuated from Dillon, St George's Hill, Michelle Village.”

He said there were 220 evacuees in North Battleford and 94 in Regina.

Brian Chartrand with SPSA said they would like to allow residents to return as soon as it's safe.

“We don't like it when residents have to leave their homes but unfortunately, for their safety, they're requested to leave. With the current weather conditions and the dry conditions we're dealing with and the size of these fires, it's going to take some time for us to get them contained. So I don't have a magic number, but it won't be anytime in the near future.”

Chartrand said they have not been able to assess the amount of loss from the fires.

“Due to smoke, visibility has been very challenging for us to get out and to do these assessments. With the wind changing today, that will open up portions of the fires. So we will be doing those assessments, documenting, and providing that information when available,” he said. “To my knowledge, nothing has been reported yet but as always, there are concerns that there could have been structures we were not aware of or could not access due to the fire intensity and the smoke and not being able to fly to get out that way.”

Pritchard said they urge everyone around the province to be diligent to prevent fires, including not driving or parking on dry grass and avoiding using all-terrain vehicles in dry areas.