Sask. town located near massive mining project readies for 'influx of people'
BHP's nearly $19 billion potash mine near Jansen is getting resounding approval from Lannigan mayor Tony Mycock.
Lannigan, which is about a 15-minute drive from the mine site, is expected to benefit from the economic boon for the province and the local area after BHP announced plans for a $6.4 billion stage two expansion at the site Tuesday.
"It was pretty exciting," he said. "They've been talking about it for a while and I didn't expect it to happen this quick.
"It's very exciting for our community, the surrounding area and I mean, the province as a whole. This is a huge investment in Saskatchewan."
Tuesday's announcement comes after the Australian mining giant previously committed $7.5 billion for stage one of the project in August 2021 and a pre-stage one investment of $4.9 billion.
"I think Lannigan is poised to grow," Mycock said.
But with that growth comes some concern as well. Mycock says ongoing work at the mine has already exacerbated the town's housing market with very few homes for sale or for rent. He says there's a labour shortage in the area and the town's hospital hasn't fully reopened since it was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"In some ways, it is a little scary because we're not ready," he said.
"We're working with developers on housing and I want to expand our daycare and be ready for this influx of people."
University of Saskatchewan finance professor Abdullah Mamun says at this point it's difficult to calculate what this means for Saskatchewan. However, he's certain it will mean more jobs, more people and more money circulating in the economy as BHP isn't just trying to establish itself in the potash market, but prove they're here to stay.
"They obviously have done their own work," he said. "So obviously there is that demand."
Stage two is going to take roughly six years to build, with production expected to ramp up the following three years.
Stage two will double the mine's capacity to produce 8.5 million tonnes of potash a year.
"It's quite obvious that BHP is not getting into this for immediate (term), but they are trying to build up their capacity to be a major player in the potash market," Mamun said.
Mamun says food security has become even more important with Russia, Belarus and Israel -- three potash-rich areas of the world -- currently involved in war, making Saskatchewan an attractive place to invest as insecurity rose potash to over $1,000 USD a tonne this past year.
"That can really help to calm the market," he said. " I think what BHP is doing is building that capacity."
Years away from being one of the closest towns to what could be the world's largest potash mine, Mycock is eager to see what BHP's investment will mean for his community.
"If we can increase our tax base here and provide more services for our residents because of that, I think it's great," he said.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's how much money Canada has committed to global humanitarian aid in recent years
In response to the Israel-Hamas war, Canada has sent more humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank than it has in each of the last 20 years, according to data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. But where else do Canadian aid dollars go, and what do they accomplish?
No more carve-outs coming, Trudeau tells Canadians hoping for carbon tax pause on all home heating types
The federal government will not be offering any more carve-outs to the carbon pricing policy beyond the plan to pause the tax on home heating oil, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, doubling down on comments his natural resources minister made.
OPINION Don Martin: As much as Poilievre wants it, he will not get his election wish for 2023
It’s been 100+ hours of brutal aftermath since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau turned carbon pricing from a national principle into regional graft by lifting the tax on home heating oil and using free heat pumps to buy back the Liberal loyalty of Atlantic Canada voters.
Tyler Christopher, 'General Hospital' actor, dead at 50
Tyler Christopher, an actor known for his roles on 'General Hospital' and 'Days of Our Lives,' has died. He was 50.
Mother of peacekeeper killed in Bosnia is this year's Silver Cross Mother
Gloria Hooper, the mother of a Canadian peacekeeper killed in Bosnia in 1996, has been named this year's Silver Cross Mother.
Tick-tock: It's almost time to change our clocks back to standard time. Here’s what you should know
It’s nearly time for the clocks to repeat an hour overnight, returning us to standard time—but although we’re 'gaining' an hour, it still disrupts our sleep schedules, according to experts.
Israel deploys missile boats in Red Sea as Houthis attack from Yemen
The Israeli military said it had deployed missile boats in the Red Sea on Wednesday as reinforcements, a day after the Iran-aligned Houthi movement said it had launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and vowed to carry out more.
Canada joins 27 countries, EU in signing world-first 'Bletchley Declaration' AI risk paper
Digital officials, tech company bosses and researchers are converging Wednesday at a former codebreaking spy base near London to discuss and better understand the extreme risks posed by cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
NEW These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Israel rejects growing calls for a ceasefire, immigrants increasingly leaving Canada, and the Liberals say no more carbon tax carve-outs coming. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Regina
-
'Don't take risks': Family highlights road safety following streak of fatal crashes in Sask.
On Sept. 29, Kevin MacKinnon was driving home from his father's retirement party, when he was involved in a crash involving three vehicles.
-
Parents share mixed reactions after Sask. school replaces Halloween with harvest celebration
Reactions were mixed following an announcement that students at Canora Junior Elementary School would not be sporting spooky costumes but celebrating harvest on Oct. 31.
-
Rare beetle infestation forces small town Sask. rink to shut down indefinitely
The Edenwold Memorial Rink says it has been forced to shut down for the remainder of the 2023-24 season thanks to the infestation of a rare wood-boring beetle found in the support beams of the building.
Winnipeg
-
Union representing striking MPI workers reaches tentative agreement, vote being held Wednesday
The MPI strike could soon be over. Tuesday evening, the union representing MPI employees said a tentative agreement has been reached and the offer will be presented to its members.
-
Nurse injured in Winnipeg hospital attack files lawsuit against health authorities
The co-worker of a man found not criminally responsible for stabbing her more than a dozen times is suing Manitoba health authorities, alleging staff at a crisis centre failed to protect her from the violence.
-
Snow removal forcing Steinbach family to remove memorial
A Steinbach family has been told they have to take down a roadside memorial.
Calgary
-
One person dead in southwest Calgary housefire
A man who was pulled from a townhouse fire in southwest Calgary on Tuesday has died.
-
'Really needed that help': Substance-free housing initiative launched at the University of Calgary
The University of Calgary has launched an initiative to help students who are managing substance abuse.
-
Lethbridge council approves temporary winter drop-in centre
Lethbridge's city council has approved a motion to set up a temporary shelter to help its unhoused population during the winter.
Edmonton
-
Alberta moves to strengthen legislation before proposed opioid class-action lawsuit
The Alberta government has introduced updated legislation that it says would help make sure anyone who contributed to the opioid addiction crisis is held responsible.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: New month, same mild weather
Mild, but not overly "warm" for the first week of November in Edmonton.
-
No more carve-outs coming, Trudeau tells Canadians hoping for carbon tax pause on all home heating types
The federal government will not be offering any more carve-outs to the carbon pricing policy beyond the plan to pause the tax on home heating oil, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, doubling down on comments his natural resources minister made.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga Wednesday morning, police say.
-
Brampton woman says landlord entered her apartment without proper permission
A woman renting a basement apartment in Brampton says several people have walked into her home unannounced as her landlord tries to sell the unit. But what are her rights as a tenant?
-
One injured after road rage leads to shooting on Gardiner Expressway: police
Toronto police say investigators believe road rage led to a shooting on the Gardiner Expressway early Wednesday morning, leaving one male injured and shell casing scattered along the busy highway downtown.
Ottawa
-
Here when gas prices will jump 11 cents a litre in Ottawa
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says prices will increase 11 cents a litre in Ontario and Quebec on Thursday.
-
Here's when clocks go back one hour in Ottawa this weekend
Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, with clocks moving back one hour.
-
'Fickle and fitful': What to expect from the weather in November
A dusting of snow this week was a reminder that despite the warm weather in September and October, winter is coming.
Vancouver
-
Burnaby bakery owner wins Food Network's Halloween Baking Championship
Halloween is a big deal at Punk Rock Pastries in Burnaby.
-
Former care aide pleads guilty to 34 charges related to defrauding seniors
A former care aide accused of scamming seniors has pleaded guilty to dozens of charges.
-
Little Mountain developer wants Vancouver to relax social housing requirements
The developer of a Vancouver-based project that’s 15 years in the making is asking the city to remove occupancy permits on parts of the project, or face further construction delays.
Montreal
-
No class Monday morning for Montreal students as public sector workers strike
As union members gear up for a massive strike, students in the Montreal area should expect a late start to their school day on Monday.
-
Service disruptions plague REM again Wednesday morning
The REM is once again being plagued by service disruptions.
-
Woman suffers 'serious injuries' after being handcuffed by Montreal police
An investigation is underway after a woman suffered 'serious injuries' when she was handcuffed last month by two Montreal police (SPVM) officers.
Vancouver Island
-
Man seriously injured, suspects at large after stabbing near Victoria
Mounties in Colwood, B.C., are making a public appeal for witnesses after a 27-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a stabbing early Sunday morning.
-
B.C. hockey team says all players must now wear neck guards after former NHLer's death
A junior hockey team on Vancouver Island is forcing all its players to wear neck protection following the death Saturday of a former NHL player whose neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England.
-
No more carve-outs coming, Trudeau tells Canadians hoping for carbon tax pause on all home heating types
The federal government will not be offering any more carve-outs to the carbon pricing policy beyond the plan to pause the tax on home heating oil, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, doubling down on comments his natural resources minister made.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man faces first-degree murder charge after alleged hit and run
A Nova Scotia man who was the subject of an emergency alert after a fatal hit and run on Monday will receive a first-degree murder charge in court Wednesday.
-
N.S. man who allegedly fled scene with axe charged with murder
A Thorburn, N.S., man who fled from police with an axe after allegedly attacking a woman is being charged with second-degree murder.
-
Man dead after pickup truck crashes into ditch: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Lunenburg County.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING All schools in the Cochrane District closed after threat received
CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has confirmed all four school boards in the Cochrane District of northern Ontario have closed schools Wednesday after Conseil scolaire catholique de district des Grandes Rivieres (CSCDGR) received a threat overnight.
-
High numbers of immigrants choosing to leave Canada for greener pastures: study
As the federal government prepares to unveil its immigration targets for the next three years, new research finds immigrants to Canada are increasingly leaving this country for opportunities elsewhere.
-
Crash on Lasalle Blvd. in Sudbury on Halloween involving pedestrian
A pedestrian was involved in a motor vehicle collision on Lasalle Blvd. in Sudbury on Halloween night, police say.
London
-
OPP investigating fatal crash in St. Thomas
Highway 3 is expected to be closed for several hours between Wellington Road and Centennial Avenue, as well as the First Avenue on ramp.
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Wednesday morning
Lake effect snow should remain primarily west of the City of London. The lake effect snow will taper in intensity later this morning.
-
Josh Morgan pushing back after London's failed housing target goal
London Mayor Josh Morgan isn’t accusing the provincial government of moving the goal posts for municipal housing targets— he believes their using the wrong goal posts.