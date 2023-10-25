SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Sask. to resurrect PST rebate for new home builds

    The Saskatchewan government is bringing back a provincial sales tax (PST) rebate for new home builds.

    The measure was announced in the Saskatchewan Party government's throne speech on Wednesday.

    The rebate returns 42 per cent of PST paid, which works out to nearly 3 per cent of the total home price, according to the province.

    The rebate program was first introduced in 2020. It ended this spring.

    However, the government said that the newly resurrected rebate will apply retroactively to any builds since the April 1 expiration date for the original program.

    Both the Regina and Saskatoon home builder associations praised the move.

    "What our provincial government has achieved by introducing this PST rebate on newly built homes is much-needed balance for the Saskatchewan housing market," said Nicole Burgess, CEO of the Saskatoon and Region Home Builders' Association.

    The throne speech also promised a "secondary suite program" to help homeowners build rental suites in their primary residence.

    The Saskatchewan Realtors Association also applauded the announcements.

    "Saskatchewan is often celebrated as the most affordable province to call home, and these programs are poised to reinforce that standing," the association's CEO Chris Guérette said in in a news release.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News