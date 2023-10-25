Sask. to resurrect PST rebate for new home builds

The Saskatchewan government is bringing back a provincial sales tax (PST) rebate for new home builds.

The measure was announced in the Saskatchewan Party government's throne speech on Wednesday.

The rebate returns 42 per cent of PST paid, which works out to nearly 3 per cent of the total home price, according to the province.

The rebate program was first introduced in 2020. It ended this spring.

However, the government said that the newly resurrected rebate will apply retroactively to any builds since the April 1 expiration date for the original program.

Both the Regina and Saskatoon home builder associations praised the move.

"What our provincial government has achieved by introducing this PST rebate on newly built homes is much-needed balance for the Saskatchewan housing market," said Nicole Burgess, CEO of the Saskatoon and Region Home Builders' Association.

The throne speech also promised a "secondary suite program" to help homeowners build rental suites in their primary residence.

The Saskatchewan Realtors Association also applauded the announcements.

"Saskatchewan is often celebrated as the most affordable province to call home, and these programs are poised to reinforce that standing," the association's CEO Chris Guérette said in in a news release.