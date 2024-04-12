Sask. teen facing multiple charges after sexually assaulting and threatening teen girl
A 16-year-old boy is facing multiple charges following a series of incidents including sexual assault and uttering threats to a teen girl in Prince Albert.
On April 9, police received a report of a recent sexual assault and threats against a 14-year-old girl, Prince Albert police said in a release. Investigation led to the boy being charged with sexual assault, uttering threats, and assault.
Police said a warrant for the suspect arrest was requested on Thursday, April 11.
The same day, police attempted to locate the suspect in a home in Prince Albert.
Police said the suspect was already on a court-ordered release with conditions to reside at an address in Prince Albert, abide by a curfew, and to not possess ammunition or firearms.
“He had been charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, tampering with a serial number, possession of weapons contrary to order, and unsafe storage of firearms from an incident that occurred on February 20, 2024,” police said.
Police said the home check revealed the suspect was violating his release conditions, leading to additional charges of breaching the release order.
Early on Friday, April 12, police responded to a report of a man breaking into vehicles in the 300 block of 12th Street East.
Officers located a suspect carrying a firearm and when challenged by police, he dropped the gun and fled on foot, police said.
Later, he was arrested in the 500 block of 10th Street East, police said.
“A sawed off shotgun and 14 rounds of ammunition were recovered,” police said.
The suspect, identified as the same 16-year-old boy, now faces further charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, tampering with a serial number, firearm and ammunition possession while prohibited, and breaching his release order.
The teen boy remains in custody and made his first appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Friday.
