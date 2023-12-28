Sask. ski hills coping with 'the weirdest temperatures' this year
With school out for the holidays, many students are looking to fill their days.
Normally, some would be heading out for a ski on one of the hills across the province, but the lack of precipitation means operators are relying on snowmaking equipment to open on a limited basis.
At Optimist Hill in Saskatoon, they’ve been able to get a decent base established. It’s not as thick as other years, but general manager Maxine Tebbe says they’re taking it all in stride.
“This is by far the weirdest temperatures we’ve had out here,” Tebbe told CTV News.
They’re two weeks behind their usual opening date, but with the snowmaking machines they have, they are able to make snow in warmer temperatures.
“We can make snow in the -5 and -7 but I know there were a few days where it was around that zero mark and we were having to push it to have to get snow made,” she says.
They have three out of five tubing runs open as well.
At Wapiti, near Melfort, they also have most runs operating after a delay.
Eileen Shaw has been the manager out there for three years and has worked at the hill for almost 40 years. Her crew couldn’t have predicted these unseasonably warm conditions.
“We’re surprised for sure. We never expected it to carry on this far. There isn’t much we can do about it, and you hope it improves and we’ll carry on from here,” Shaw told CTV News.
That ski area has two runs open at the top, Mickey Mouse and Show Off, and the bunny hill and terrain park are also operational.
According to Shaw, all runs would normally be open at this time of year, and they’d be in the midst of a busy Christmas season, which isn’t the case currently.
At Mission Ridge in Fort Qu’Appelle, they’ve also been making snow. They started slightly behind schedule, but now have a good portion of their runs open.
Crews are having a rough go at Table Mountain near North Battleford.
They’ve tried to make snow but had to stop because of the warm conditions and their website says they don’t know when they’ll open.
Timber Ridge near Big River is open as well as Duck Mountain on the eastern edge of the province.
Some snow boarders who were out at Optimist have mixed feelings about the warm conditions.
Josh Nickel is a Saskatoon snowboarder who likes warm conditions for the most part but wishes he wouldn’t have worn such warm clothing to Optimist Hill when the temperature was +1 on Wednesday.
“I wore too many layers. I don’t mind the icy conditions. It’s a different feeling from snowboarding on actual powder,” Nickel said.
His snowboarding cohort, Mason Dvork-Ranka disagrees.
“I prefer colder, much colder because I can wear more layers and I don’t have to take it all off and worry about putting it inside,” he said.
At Optimist Hill, they remain optimistic and hope they can recoup some the revenue losses they’ve endured so far.
“We are a small hill, so this week and next week will definitely make or break us. If we had super cold temperatures, these two weeks the season will not end well,” Tebbe said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ten people rescued from plane crash site in remote Northwest Territories
Ten people were rescued Thursday after a small plane crashed in a remote area of the Northwest Territories and they were stranded overnight.
NDP's Jagmeet Singh rules out coalition government with Liberals after next election
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is ruling out the possibility of forming a coalition government with the Liberals if no party wins a clear majority after the next federal election.
Judih Weinstein Haggai, the last Canadian known to have been kidnapped by Hamas, confirmed dead
Judih Weinstein Haggai, the only Canadian citizen who was still missing amid the Israel-Hamas conflict and believed to be held in the Gaza Strip, has been reported dead.
In most African countries, drought forces rural communities to relocate, study finds
Across most of Africa, drought is driving people who live in rural settlements closer to rivers and cities, according to a new study published in the journal Earth's Future.
Teen dead, another missing after falling through ice in Ottawa amid spate of similar incidents across Canada
A teenager is dead and another is still missing after four youths fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end late Wednesday.
Pierce Brosnan is in hot water, accused of trespassing in a Yellowstone thermal area
Pierce Brosnan, whose fictitious movie character James Bond has been in hot water plenty of times, is now facing heat in real life, charged with stepping out of bounds in a thermal area during a recent visit to Yellowstone National Park.
Ontario man charged after allegedly planning trip to U.S. for sex acts with kids
Durham police say they arrested a man Thursday after learning that he allegedly planned to travel to the United States in order to engage in sex acts with a woman and her young children.
Tight-knit Canada set for tough test against hosts Sweden at world juniors
Canada will march into the jam-packed Scandinavium arena -- a building that resembles Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome -- against the tournament hosts Friday night in a marquee Group A matchup. "Skilled, dangerous," Canadian head coach Alan Letang said of Sweden. "Very, very dangerous off the rush."
Canada to offer humanitarian visas to those fleeing Sudan if relatives pay costs
Ottawa is offering a lifeline to people fleeing an escalating civil war in Sudan if they have relatives in Canada who agree to financially support them.
Regina
-
Fire crews respond to blaze at Wheat City Metals in Regina
Fire crews were called out to Wheat City Metals in Regina for a report of a fire on Thursday afternoon.
-
Woman from Calgary facing charges in fatal hit and run in Regina
A woman from Calgary, Alta. is facing charges stemming from a fatal hit and run in Regina in the early hours of Dec. 2.
-
'You just get forgotten. Pushed aside': Sask. family grapples with difficulty in accessing specialist care
While recent statistics suggest that Saskatchewan is making progress on shortening waitlists for surgeries and diagnostic scans – some residents are still facing serious delays in accessing certain types of specialists.
Winnipeg
-
Public asked to avoid Furby Street due to 'serious incident'
The Winnipeg Police Service is currently responding to a serious incident at an apartment building on Furby Street.
-
Suspect sought in bank robberies in Steinbach, Grunthal: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP is asking for help from the public in finding a suspect in a pair of bank robberies in Grunthal and Steinbach this week.
-
'Take our time': Kinew says decision not made yet on supervised consumption site location
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said the province is taking its time to find a location for a supervised consumption site in Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
2 teens killed in rollover crash near Crossfield, Alta.
Two teens are dead following a crash in Mountain View County on Wednesday evening, RCMP said.
-
Southern Alberta girl injured in coyote attack
A family from Brooks, Alta., says their daughter is lucky to have avoided more serious injuries after she was attacked and bitten several times by a coyote.
-
Child-care costs could rise for some Alberta parents as daycares consider leaving fee support program
Some daycare operators in the province are considering opting out of the Alberta Affordability Grant for child-care programs, which is concerning to parents who could see their payments skyrocket in the new year as a result.
Edmonton
-
'I was trying to get away: Kingsway Mall shooting victim says he may never recover
A man who was shot outside an Edmonton shopping mall earlier this month says he doesn't know if he'll ever fully recover from his injuries.
-
December warm weather both boon, bad luck in Edmonton
The weather in Edmonton so far this winter couldn't be more of a change from last year.
-
Big events mean big tourism business for Edmonton
Hosting the Junos in March was a watershed moment for Edmonton and Alberta in 2023.
Toronto
-
Man speaks out after video of arrest at pro-Palestinian protest surfaces
Adam Melanson, the man arrested at a pro-Palestinian demonstration earlier this month, is speaking out for the first time through a statement released by his lawyer.
-
Woman allegedly intentionally drove vehicle into parking enforcement officer in Toronto
Police arrested a 29-year-old woman after she allegedly intentionally drove her vehicle into a parking enforcement officer in Toronto’s east end.
-
Citizen's tip helps police apprehend suspect wanted in Richmond Hill axe attack
Police in York Region say media coverage, along with a tip from a member of the public, helped them apprehend a suspect wanted in connection with an axe attack in Richmond Hill as well as several other criminal offences.
Ottawa
-
17-year-old dead, one missing after teens fall through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa
Ottawa police say one youth is dead and one person is missing after they fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end on Wednesday. Two other teens were treated for mild hypothermia.
-
Arnprior Aerospace to close after 70 years in operation
The company opened in Arnprior in 1954 as a Boeing operation and will be closing its doors on March 6, 2024.
-
Police searching for federal offender known to frequent Ottawa-Gatineau
Ontario Provincial Police is seeking the public's assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as a result of a breach of his statutory release.
Vancouver
-
3 dead in B.C. highway crash north of Kamloops, RCMP say
A two-vehicle collision north of Kamloops early Thursday morning claimed the lives of three people, according to authorities.
-
Man found dead in Chilliwack, homicide investigators called in
Homicide investigators have been called to Chilliwack after a man in his 30s was found dead on Wednesday.
-
Truck crashes into Delta overpass, causing 'significant' damage
A commercial truck crashed into an overpass in Delta Thursday afternoon, the latest in a rash of incidents that the B.C. Transportation Ministry describes as "frustrating."
Montreal
-
Common Front of public sector unions reaches tentative deal with Quebec
The Common Front of unions representing around 420,000 public sector workers in Quebec has reached a proposed agreement in principle with the government.
-
Montreal man who ate recalled cantaloupes launches class-action lawsuit
A Montreal man who says he was hospitalized with salmonella poisoning after eating recalled cantaloupes has launched a proposed class-action lawsuit against two companies that produced and distributed the fruit.
-
Driver swapped seats with passenger while driving on highway, had loaded gun: Quebec police
A suspicious motorist who was allegedly switching seats with a passenger while driving on a Montreal highway was stopped with a loaded gun, provincial police say.
Vancouver Island
-
Convicted murderer wanted Canada-wide after breaching conditions: police
Police in Victoria are asking the public to call 911 if they encounter a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching conditions of his parole.
-
Century-old heat records fall in B.C. as weather system brings warmth and wind
Unseasonably warm weather has broken temperature records in southern British Columbia, including century-old marks in the provincial capital.
-
Calls for more addiction treatment as B.C. drug decriminalization enters second year
A narrow, winding corridor at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver leads to a clinic offering quick access to addiction treatment for people seeking help on their own or after a referral from an emergency room, a family doctor or a social worker.
Atlantic
-
Freezing rain warnings, special weather statements in effect in N.S., N.B.
More messy weather is on the way to the Maritimes with freezing rain warnings and special weather statements in effect.
-
'I will not go out back': Moncton landlord worried about tenant safety
Peter LeBlanc needs to find a new tenant for his downtown Moncton apartment building. The landlord said the vacancy is the result of a current tenant no longer feeling like it’s safe place to live.
-
'It’s been rough': Bedford resident looks for help following summer flooding
Marguerite Dodge’s Bedford, N.S., home has been uninhabitable since the summer floods hit back in late July.
Northern Ontario
-
Pothole machine in Sudbury offers high-quality repairs, but low production
The city’s Python 5000 does a great job repairing potholes, but it’s a high-maintenance machine that depends on weather and replacement parts to operate successfully.
-
Northern first responders express concern over individuals venturing on to ice
Emergency responders in northern Ontario say they are concerned with the number of individuals venturing out onto the ice amid warmer weather conditions.
-
Christmas day fire in Hearst under investigation
Officials are investigating the cause of residential fire in Hearst, Ont., that broke out early in the morning Christmas day.
London
-
Conversation with Mayor Morgan Part 1: Homelessness, communication, and housing
In a year-end interview with CTV News, London Mayor Josh Morgan opens up about his greatest challenge of 2023.
-
'Could hear the windows buckling': St. Thomas, Ont. tenants evacuated after apartment collapsed
Fifteen people are out of their homes after the foundation of small apartment building collapsed late Wednesday night in St. Thomas, Ont.
-
Injured snowy owl rescued in Huron County
Huron County OPP responded to a report of an injured owl in Bayfield on Dec. 28.