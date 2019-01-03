

CTV Saskatoon





It was a winning year for lottery players in Saskatchewan.

Dick Davis is the province’s 15th lottery millionaire of 2018. The Archerwill resident won $1 million on his Lotto Max ticket last month.

That sets a new provincial record for most wins of $1 million or more in a single year.

There have already been two $1 million prizes this month; neither ticket was sold in Saskatoon or Regina.