Sask. sets record for lottery winners
There have already been two $1 million lottery prizes this month in Saskatchewan.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, January 3, 2019 2:29PM CST
It was a winning year for lottery players in Saskatchewan.
Dick Davis is the province’s 15th lottery millionaire of 2018. The Archerwill resident won $1 million on his Lotto Max ticket last month.
That sets a new provincial record for most wins of $1 million or more in a single year.
There have already been two $1 million prizes this month; neither ticket was sold in Saskatoon or Regina.