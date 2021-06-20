SASKATOON -- A major barrier has been removed at Saskatchewan bars and restaurants.

As of Sunday, table seating is no longer capped at six people.

It’s been a long awaited milestone for the Four Seasons Restaurant and Lounge.

“It means so much to us, it means our industry has a chance. The hospitality industry, to come back,” said manager Sue Mclauchlin.

“We need the extra seating, we need the extra people. It is fantastic, it creates more jobs.”

While the table capacity limits have been lifted, tables must still be two meters apart or have a structural barrier between.

Dance floors and buffets must remain closed, under the provincial re-opening rules.

Nearly three weeks ago, the province reached its targeted vaccine threshold to enter this Step 2 of re-opening.

Las Palapas Resort and Grill said it has already had people booking tables of more than six.

“This has really allowed us to just be more flexible,” said manager of Las Palapas, David Serne.

“The starting of our day we had a group of eight, before noon … from a business standpoint, it’s been great to just get the people in here.”

All public health restrictions – including the mask mandate and gathering limits – will be lifted in Saskatchewan on July 11 during Step 3.