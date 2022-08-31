Sask. residents most honest when it comes to sharing Netflix accounts: survey

A new survey has found that while most Canadians are opting to share Netflix with others, that’s not so in Saskatchewan.

Just 38 per cent of those in Saskatchewan allow others to use their Netflix account, even if they are not in the same household.

That's according to a survey conducted by Time2play, an online gambling review site.

The percentage of Saskatchewan Netflix subscribers willing to share their login is significantly lower than any other region mentioned in the survey.

The next-lowest percentage belonged to Newfoundland and Labrador which came in at 50 per cent.

Of the respondents in Ontario, 52 per cent were willing to turn over the keys to their streaming service.

In Alberta, 56 per cent were willing to share their account, followed by 57 per cent in B.C. and Manitoba.

The respondents most likely to let others watch shows like Stranger Things and the Crown using their login credentials live in Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia — coming in at 61, 63 and 71 per cent respectively.

There was insufficient data for other parts of the country, Time2play said.

Researchers said sharing a Netflix account with someone else is one way to cut back and save money.

Sixty-four per cent said they would not get their own Netflix account if sharing was banned by the streaming service.

The survey was similar to one conducted in the United States and found that Canadians are more likely to share Netflix accounts than their American neighbours.

In August, 1,000 Canadian residents participated in the survey.