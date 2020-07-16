SASKATOON -- A resident of Young is rebuilding a home back to its former state while sharing its history.

Kory Teneycke, former director of communications for former Prime Minister Stephen Harper and current campaign manager for Ontario Premier Doug Ford, is taking a break from the political life.

He is rebuilding a family homestead to reconnect with where he grew up.

“And have a place to spend time with my family and do things with my family here in Saskatchewan and this seemed like the perfect place to do it.”

The homestead was bought for $300 dollars from the Eaton Homes catalogue by Teneycke’s great-grandparents Charles and May

The homestead has a rich history with old newspapers located under the floor dating significant events.

Teneycke would like to keep and use the property as a heritage site, keeping the history of Saskatchewan alive.

“We want to also share it with other people here in Saskatchewan who want to see what that unique part of our province's history was like.”