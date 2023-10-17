Saskatoon

    • Sask. RCMP make arrests in June 2022 killing

    The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

    Police say they've arrested two men in connection with a 2022 homicide in Montreal Lake Cree Nation.

    Waskesiu / Montreal Lake RCMP found Chad Bird, 33, dead on June 7, 2022 after responding to a report of a sudden death, according to a news release.

    On Oct. 14, police arrested Julian Ganton, 37, in Saskatoon. The Prince Albert man is charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

    Tristen Naytowhow, 26, was arrested in Prince Albert on Oct. 16. Naytowhow is charged with second-degree murder.

    Ganton is also charged with driving while prohibited and Naytowhow faces a charge of possession of a firearm while prohibited.

    Naytowhow is expected to appear in Prince Albert provincial court on Tuesday.

    Ganton made his first appearance in Saskatoon provincial court on Oct. 14, according to police.  

