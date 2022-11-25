Sask. RCMP looking to reunite pocket watch with owner

RCMP in Loon Lake, Sask. are looking for the owner of a pocket watch that was seized in a March 2020 investigation.

At the time, RCMP seized several firearms, narcotics and some unique items, an RCMP news release said.

They are now looking to get the items back to their proper owners.

Along with the pocket watch, they’ve found a large collection of Canadian coins, including Royal Canadian Mint collector sets, and a collection of British coins that appear to be antique, the release said.

RCMP believe the items belong to some in Saskatchewan or Alberta, according to the release.

“We can’t release photos or detailed descriptions of the coins because there’d be no way of us validating who the true owner is,” Loon Lake RCMP Sgt. Earl Keewatin said. “But the pocket watch has a personalized inscription on it. We’re releasing a photo of it – with this inscription blurred – hoping that someone recognizes it and can identify the inscription to claim it.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.