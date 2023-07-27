Sask. RCMP issue dangerous person warning for Onion Lake area

Saskatchewan RCMP have issued a dangerous person alert for Onion Lake Cree Nation.

Police say Randy Cooke, 35, is believed to be carrying a firearm and travelling on foot.

Where he is going is unknown, an RCMP news release said.

Cooke has been described as five feet nine inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds. He has brushed-cut black hair and brown eyes, according to the release.

RCMP is warning people not to approach Cooke.

“Those in Onion Lake Cree Nation area stay inside and away from windows. Do not leave a secure location,” the release said.

People are also advised to avoid travelling to or around Onion Lake Cree Nation, RCMP said.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 911 and report sightings to police.