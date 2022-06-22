Sask. RCMP investigate after 6 vehicles stolen from Rosetown dealership

Saskatchewan RCMP has charged two people from Red Deer after six vehicles were stolen from a Rosetown vehicle dealership.

The incident happened between 5 and 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to a media release.

A complaint was made to Rosetown RCMP that a group of “suspicious vehicles” were travelling together at a high rate of speed on a grid road around 6:30 a.m.

It was discovered that six vehicles had been stolen from the dealership on Highway 7 West. A van, which had been reported stolen from Three Hills, Alta., was abandoned at the dealership.

CTV News has confirmed the dealership was Mainline Chrysler.

Police were able to locate two of the vehicles in the Rosetown area. Another was found abandoned near Luseland, Sask.

Another vehicle with two occupants inside was found by Luseland RCMP. They fled but were arrested shortly after, police say.

RCMP seized two illegally-modified firearms, ammunition and a box of vehicle keys from one of the vehicles.

Red Deer RCMP recovered another one of the missing vehicles.

Lee Falsetta, 26, and Samantha Riggins, 34, have each been charged with one count of breaking and entering with intent.

RCMP is still looking for two more vehicles involved in the investigation. A black 2022 Jeep Wrangler with no license plate, and a grey 2019 Ford 350 with Saskatchewan license plate 287LLV.

Police caution not to approach the vehicles if spotted but to contact local RCMP or Crime Stoppers.