Sask. RCMP identify pedestrian injured in highway collision

RCMP in Rosthern say they've identified a man who was injured on Sunday on Highway 11.

Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, police received a report of a collision involving a pedestrian on the highway a few kilometres north of Duck Lake, according to an RCMP news release.

Officers found an injured man at the scene who was taken to hospital for treatment, while police said the driver stayed behind.

RCMP did not say whether the man’s injuries were serious or not. On Monday morning, they were still trying to find out who he was.

Police shared a photo of the man, whose arm bears a distinctive tattoo that says “12 14 2022” in Roman numerals.

RCMP said in a statement around 5 p.m. Monday the man had been identified and hailed from the North Battleford area.

"Our thoughts are with his family," RCMP said.

Duck Lake is located about 83 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

