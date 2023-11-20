SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Sask. RCMP identify pedestrian injured in highway collision

    RCMP in Rosthern say they've identified a man who was injured on Sunday on Highway 11.

    Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, police received a report of a collision involving a pedestrian on the highway a few kilometres north of Duck Lake, according to an RCMP news release.

    Officers found an injured man at the scene who was taken to hospital for treatment, while police said the driver stayed behind.

    RCMP did not say whether the man’s injuries were serious or not. On Monday morning, they were still trying to find out who he was.

    Police shared a photo of the man, whose arm bears a distinctive tattoo that says “12 14 2022” in Roman numerals.

    RCMP said in a statement around 5 p.m. Monday the man had been identified and hailed from the North Battleford area.

    "Our thoughts are with his family," RCMP said.

    Duck Lake is located about 83 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

    (Courtesy: Saskatchewan RCMP)

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israel battles Hamas near another Gaza hospital sheltering thousands

    Israeli forces pressed their offensive against Hamas in northern Gaza on Monday, battling militants around a hospital where thousands of patients and displaced people have been sheltering for weeks, and where despite the fighting health officials managed to evacuate some of the wounded.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News