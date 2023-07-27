Sask. RCMP cancel dangerous person warning for Onion Lake area

The RCMP has arrested and charged an Ottawa man for allegedly being involved in a neo-Nazi terrorist group. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The RCMP has arrested and charged an Ottawa man for allegedly being involved in a neo-Nazi terrorist group. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London