Sask. premier's approval down 20 points as COVID-19 hammers province: survey

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

UPDATED

UPDATED | William Shatner, TV's Capt. Kirk, blasts into space

Hollywood's Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space Wednesday in a convergence of science fiction and science reality, reaching the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company.

Regina

Winnipeg

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Edmonton

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London