Sask. police watchdog confirms RCMP officer shot man

Saskatchewan’s police watchdog confirmed a Red Earth Cree Nation man who was killed in an incident on Tuesday was shot by an RCMP officer.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) was called in to investigate the conduct of police in the incident, which occurred early Tuesday morning.

According to RCMP, officers from the Carrot River detachment were sent to the community around 3:40 a.m. with the report of a gunshot. They said shots were fired at the vehicle, the officers got out and exchanged fire. One officer was injured and a 25-year-old Red Earth man was killed.

In a news release Thursday afternoon, SIRT corroborated details provided by police.

The police watchdog says a shot was fired at the driver’s side window of the RCMP vehicle, injuring the driver. The officers repositioned and got out of the vehicle.

When they located the 25-year-old man, one of the members shot him, SIRT said.

SIRT says police provided first aid until paramedics arrived, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

A shotgun was recovered from the scene during SIRT’s investigation, the news release says.

SIRT is responsible for investigating police conduct in the incident and the circumstances leading to the man’s death, but RCMP is still responsible for investigating the initial incident.

RCMP has not said if any charges were laid in relation to the alleged shootout.

Leadership of Red Earth Cree Nation have not responded to requests for comment from CTV News, but a letter from the community’s education director sent out to parents acknowledges many will have a “variety of emotions and responses” to what occurred.

Schools were closed and students were sent on Christmas break early following the incident.

“The most important thing we can do is to be supportive and encourage an open expression of feelings,” the letter said.