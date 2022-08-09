Sask. Party taps Kim Groff to run in Saskatoon Meewasin byelection

The Saskatchewan Party's pick to run in the Saskatoon Meewasin byelection believes his experience is a strong asset.

On Aug. 4, the party announced Kim Groff as its candidate in the upcoming byelection.

“I want to extend my thanks to the Saskatoon Meewasin membership for their strong support,” Groff said in a Sask. Party news release. “I’m working hard to ensure that the Saskatchewan Party wins this byelection and that I have the honour of representing the residents of Meewasin.”

Groff grew up in a small Saskatchewan town and has lived in Saskatoon for 35 years, the news release said. He studied at the Saskatchewan Technical Institute (now Saskatchewan Polytechnic) and the Edwards School of Business at the University of Saskatchewan. His business experience includes roles in sales, human resources and business finance.

He currently owns a small business and has received accolades as a top performer and industry leader, according to the press release. Groff has also volunteered with the Hampton Village Community Association and as Constituency Association President with the Sask. Party in their Saskatoon Westview riding, according to his social media accounts.

“I have strong roots in the Saskatoon community from my work in both business and volunteerism,” he said. “I am excited to join Premier Scott Moe and the Saskatchewan Party to continue the good work that is being done in Saskatoon and across the province.”

Groff ran in the 2020 election for the Saskatoon Centre seat but lost to NDP’s Betty Nippi Albright.

The byelection comes after former NDP leader Ryan Meili resigned his seat.

Groff will face NDP candidate Nathaniel Teed.

On Tuesday, Saskatchewan Liberal Party leader Jeff Walters also announced he plans to run in the byelection.

A date for the byelection has not been set but it must be held by Jan. 1, 2023.